Investors Purchase High Volume of Iamgold Call Options (NYSE:IAG)

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,103 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,723 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Iamgold by 494.6% during the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,366,120 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,269,000. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Iamgold by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 25,403,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,414 shares during the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,446,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on IAG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cormark raised Iamgold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Iamgold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Iamgold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

Shares of Iamgold stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. Iamgold has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Iamgold had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.