Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $128,000 Stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 77,913 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Armor Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at about $16,930,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at about $13,223,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at about $10,752,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Euronav by 45.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,630,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,667,000 after buying an additional 825,189 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Euronav by 27.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,837,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,727,000 after purchasing an additional 395,553 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EURN opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.47. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.61%. Euronav’s payout ratio is presently 589.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EURN. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

