Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,254 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 314,975 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth $1,775,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 11.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 27.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 180.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 78,869 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQT opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.39.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). EQT had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

