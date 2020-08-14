Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on HMS Holdings Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMSY)

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for HMS in a report released on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.06.

Get HMS alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HMSY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HMS in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of HMSY opened at $30.17 on Thursday. HMS has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.54 million. HMS had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. HMS’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HMS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,047,000 after buying an additional 266,102 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of HMS by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 76,830 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HMS by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 39,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of HMS by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.