John Downing Sells 5,000 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NTCT opened at $24.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.05.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

NTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Lake Street Capital downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $25.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

