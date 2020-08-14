KeyCorp Comments on ON Semiconductor Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) – KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for ON Semiconductor in a report released on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

NASDAQ ON opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 111.91 and a beta of 2.22. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 67,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,959. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,555.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,510 shares of company stock valued at $245,485 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

