Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KRG. Compass Point downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $983.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.25, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 215,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 185,029 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 647,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 149,608 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

