Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.83

Shares of Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.83 and traded as low as $10.75. Lake Shore Bancorp shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lake Shore Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 16.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Lake Shore Bancorp worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

