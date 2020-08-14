Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $4.87 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.1% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. China International Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,162.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,583.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,022.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,397.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

