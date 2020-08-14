Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Life Storage by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Life Storage by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,269,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,441,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSI. Raymond James cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

LSI stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.40. Life Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.16%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

