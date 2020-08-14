Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 125.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2,166.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 112.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 46.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 16.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $191.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.57. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total transaction of $418,486.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total transaction of $257,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,472 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

