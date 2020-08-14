Mackay Shields LLC Buys 6,200 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, Director Edward Hall Braman acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $101,535.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,641.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

