Mackay Shields LLC Grows Position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,628,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,554,000 after acquiring an additional 953,108 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 395.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,015,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after acquiring an additional 810,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,573,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after acquiring an additional 677,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,177,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after acquiring an additional 657,827 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $303,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,553,793 shares in the company, valued at $38,378,687.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 820,894 shares of company stock worth $21,925,585. 24.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARG opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. CarGurus Inc has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.04.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

