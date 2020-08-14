Mackay Shields LLC Invests $929,000 in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 51,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $1,026,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $1,852,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 2,107.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $139,000. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. Purple Innovation Inc has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $122.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 528.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,618,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $16,993,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,789,372 shares in the company, valued at $113,288,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,707,777 shares of company stock worth $135,381,659 over the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

