Mackay Shields LLC Makes New $739,000 Investment in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.23% of AdvanSix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50,349 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in AdvanSix by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 55,544 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AdvanSix by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AdvanSix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in AdvanSix by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 52,371 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASIX opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.07. AdvanSix Inc has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.40 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 2.20%. Equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut AdvanSix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

