Mackay Shields LLC Purchases New Stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,048,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,408,000 after purchasing an additional 108,192 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BankUnited by 3.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,129,000 after purchasing an additional 151,263 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 21.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,193,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,414,000 after acquiring an additional 751,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,434,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,218,000 after acquiring an additional 734,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,331,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,509 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.29. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $228.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.68 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BankUnited will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. ValuEngine downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

