Mackay Shields LLC Sells 91,400 Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,400 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.16% of Boston Private Financial worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $32,667.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,357.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $530.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.76 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Boston Private Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

