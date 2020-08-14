MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Get MannKind alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

MNKD opened at $1.63 on Friday. MannKind has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $371.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.20.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,854.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 36,590 shares of company stock valued at $52,948 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MannKind by 64.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MannKind by 183.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MannKind by 184.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 46,801 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in MannKind by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.