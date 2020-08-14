MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.65

MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.65 and traded as high as $55.12. MARUBENI CORP/ADR shares last traded at $55.12, with a volume of 42 shares.

MARUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut MARUBENI CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded MARUBENI CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY)

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural resources, marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle products, office supplies, and textile and industrial materials.

