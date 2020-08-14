Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $135.00. The stock had previously closed at $113.59, but opened at $115.92. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Match Group shares last traded at $115.92, with a volume of 2,197,700 shares.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura upped their price objective on Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.68.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $751,131.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,410.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $515,348.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 590,532 shares of company stock valued at $56,042,822. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,333,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,693,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 249,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 129,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.02, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.