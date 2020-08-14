Maurice Sciammas Sells 5,287 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 313,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,088,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, July 1st, Maurice Sciammas sold 5,425 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $1,275,743.00.

MPWR stock opened at $280.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $283.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.