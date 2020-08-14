Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $126.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.29. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

