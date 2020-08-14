MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $736.08

MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $736.08 and traded as low as $624.00. MJ Gleeson shares last traded at $624.00, with a volume of 13,333 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLE shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 765 ($10.00) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MJ Gleeson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 834 ($10.90).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 657.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 736.08. The firm has a market cap of $367.01 million and a PE ratio of 13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

