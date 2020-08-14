Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

MNPR stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.22, a current ratio of 22.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer.

