Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.81

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.81 and traded as low as $5.79. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 68,800 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 58.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 40,042 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 65,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 33.5% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,806,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 453,782 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 5.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 124,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

