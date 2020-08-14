mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Up 120.0% in April

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of XDSL opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. mPhase Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.47.

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter. mPhase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,341.45% and a negative net margin of 59.98%.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc researches, develops, and fabricates smart surfaces using materials science engineering, and enabled by breakthroughs in nanotechnology science and the principles of microfluidics and microelectromechanical systems. The company focuses on research and development of its Smart Nanobattery for military and commercial applications.

