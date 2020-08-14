M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 3,833 Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Zillow Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,942,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,350,000 after acquiring an additional 427,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Zillow Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 33,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.12. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $85.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $106,152.96. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 862,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $69,101,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,356,658 shares of company stock valued at $173,155,749 over the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Z has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Standpoint Research cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

