M&T Bank Corp Buys New Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APAM. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 47,068.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,048,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $24,962,000. Hall Kathryn A. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 157.3% during the first quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 489,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 299,222 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $6,589,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 168.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 168,538 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 177.54%. The business had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.39%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

