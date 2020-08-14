M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,985 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 198,445 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 389,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 127,309 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,730 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PE opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

PE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Parsley Energy Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

