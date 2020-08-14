M&T Bank Corp Has $96,000 Stake in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AM opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. Antero Midstream Corp has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.70.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 78.04% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $219.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.30%. This is an increase from Antero Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

AM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

