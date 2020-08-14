M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 2,591.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 157.3% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 132.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

WLK opened at $60.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.