M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 70,444 Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Gannett as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

NYSE:GCI opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $246.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.48. Gannett Co Inc has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.