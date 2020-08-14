M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,099 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

