New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $2.10 on Friday. New Age Beverages has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $199.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 38.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Age Beverages will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in New Age Beverages by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 62,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in New Age Beverages by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Age Beverages by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 131,847 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in New Age Beverages in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in New Age Beverages by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23,047 shares during the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

