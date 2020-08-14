New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,583.32 billion, a PE ratio of 121.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,022.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,397.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BofA Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

