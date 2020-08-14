New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.08

New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and traded as high as $17.34. New Germany Fund shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 15,644 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26.

In other New Germany Fund news, Director Christian Zugel bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $101,625.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GF. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in New Germany Fund by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 199,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 62,915 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in New Germany Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,068,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 51,328 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in New Germany Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in New Germany Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Germany Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000.

About New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

