New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.42

New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.94. New Media Investment Group shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 1,968,314 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $113.70 million, a P/E ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Get New Media Investment Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group in the first quarter worth about $370,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88,816 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 116,925 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Media Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:NEWM)

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for New Media Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Media Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.