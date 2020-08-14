Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nextdecade in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Nextdecade from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. Nextdecade has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.78.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nextdecade will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nextdecade by 219.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nextdecade by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nextdecade by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 37,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdecade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

