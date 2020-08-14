Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.25.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $636.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

