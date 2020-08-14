NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 497 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 175.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 49.6% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

EMN opened at $73.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average of $64.67. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

