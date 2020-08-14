NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Shares of 3,592 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,592 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.78. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

