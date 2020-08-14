NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1,927.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 5.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,259,000 after purchasing an additional 102,293 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 25.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 412,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,412,000 after buying an additional 84,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti increased their target price on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $83.25 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.27.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $295,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $127,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,321.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,155 shares of company stock valued at $6,776,001. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

