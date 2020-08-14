NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $201,000 in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,590,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,328,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 290,258 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,036,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,278,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 169,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,389,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 73,439 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $7.50 to $9.20 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Shares of UE opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.