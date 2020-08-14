NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $87,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2,859.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 342.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BofA Securities raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

NYSE:CF opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.13.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

