NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 68,100 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,100 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Mosaic by 964.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Mosaic by 65.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mosaic by 117.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 170.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $17.41 on Friday. Mosaic Co has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

