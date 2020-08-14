NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in United Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 30.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,906,000 after purchasing an additional 203,177 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 776,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,624,000 after purchasing an additional 255,101 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $80,654,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in United Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 624,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $3,685,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $563,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,110 shares of company stock valued at $28,491,296. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on UTHR. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective (up from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Shares of UTHR opened at $110.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.82. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $127.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

