Northern Genesis Acquisition (NGA.U) Plans to Raise $300 Million in August 18th IPO

Northern Genesis Acquisition (NGA.U) is planning to raise $300 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, August 18th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 30,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

Northern Genesis Acquisition has a market-cap of $375 million.

Raymond James and EarlyBirdCapital served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Northern Genesis Acquisition provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Although we may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry, we intend to focus on opportunities making a positive contribution to sustainability through the ownership, financing and management of societal infrastructure. “.

Northern Genesis Acquisition was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 4801 Main Street, Suite 1000, Kansas City, MO 64112, US and can be reached via phone at (816) 983-8000.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.