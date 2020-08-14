Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $192.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.24. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $104.61 and a 52-week high of $195.48.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.