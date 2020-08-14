Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Noble Financial

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Noble Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1.30 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ONTX. Maxim Group started coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Onconova Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 340.18% and a negative net margin of 876.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 1,311.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 599,303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94,535 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

