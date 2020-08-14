Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.71% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amdocs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,522,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,011,000 after buying an additional 1,855,663 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 200.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 247,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after buying an additional 164,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 117.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,898,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,704,000 after buying an additional 3,722,233 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

